AIL rugby action for the first time since the pandemic began

Excitement is building for Tipperary’s three AIL rugby teams ahead of the league’s return this weekend.

The league returns for the first time since the pandemic began with games kicking off at half-past-2 on Saturday.

In Division 2C, Clonmel travel to Musgrave Park to play Sundays Well whilst in Division 2A, Cashel are away to the Buccaneers in Athlone.

Elsewhere in Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond host Leixlip based Barnhall, and Nenagh head coach Mike Kennedy is one of many looking forward to the return of the AIL.

“Ya, we’re all very enthusiastic about it, we really can’t wait, the community series was fantastic last year and I think it was very good for developing a team and developing young players.

“But you know, I think every club and every athlete, they thrive on competition, and you know when you have an All Ireland Series, it’s a really good, well structured competition, so we can’t wait.”