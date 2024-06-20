Aidan O’Brien’s ‘Kyprios’ to add to Silverware Haul at Royal Ascot Today

Tipperary based trainer Aidan O’Brien will be looking to add to his silverware haul in today’s action at the Royal Ascot.

Day Three is a busy one for the pairing of the Ballydoyle trainer and his star rider Ryan Moore as they go to post in six of today’s seven races.

The main draw will be the Gold Cup, where ‘Kyprios’ runs as the 6/4 favourite which takes to he field at 4:25.

Speaking on Extra Time, analyst David Burns says Aidan O’Brien is an expert in winning this race.

“He’s got Kyprios in the field, unbeaten in the last couple of starts at Navan. He was very impressive, 2 starts going at Leopardstown and he’s a horse that shade of odds on currently. And of course we all know Aidan O’Brien has farmed this race over the years.”

Today’s action begins at 2:30 where Ballydoyle’s ‘Whisteljacket’ runs as favourite.

O’Brien has four mounts in race two, while his son Donnacha also has one mount partaking.

O’Brien also has ‘Rubies are Red’ and ‘Port Fairy’ at 3:45, ‘Air Commander’ at 5:05 and ‘Portland’ at 5:40.