Aidan O’Brien’s High Definition favourite for today’s Irish Derby

Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien saddles the favourite High Definition for today’s Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

O’Brien was pleased with High Definition’s sole outing this season when finishing third in the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York last month.

He says he’s in good form ahead of his Curragh appointment at 25-to-4 today:

“His work is lovely, he was ready to go at the Epsom if we wanted him to go so he was nice and forward.

“We’re very happy with him, he’s doing everything right so far.

“He had a canter at the Curragh the other day and everything went well so, so far so good.”

Killusty’s Coen is on Earlswood in the featured race for Johnny Murtagh whilst Killenaule’s Gavin Ryan meanwhile, will ride Fernando Vichi for Donnacha O’Brien in the big race.