Aherlow & Commercials representing Tipp in Munster ladies football club action today

Two Tipperary teams are contesting Munster football semi-finals this afternoon.

A double header in Fitzgerald Stadium starts with the Senior B semi-final between Clonmel Commercials and Rathmore, which throws-in at 11.45am.

Then at 2pm, Tipperary senior champions Aherlow take on Southern Gaels, with a place in the Munster senior final up for grabs.

Yesterday, in the Munster Intermediate Ladies Football semi-final, Galtee Rovers lost out to Kerry’s Castleisland Desmonds by 3-12 to 1-1.

However, Mullinahone have qualified for the Munster Junior A final, after beating Cork’s Castlehaven in the semi-finals by 2-6 to 1-7.