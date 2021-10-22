Across The Line – Friday October 22nd, 2021

This evening’s Across The Line has a heavy focus on the big ball, with the knockout stages of the County Football Championships getting underway, and a crucial vote at Special Congress about the future of the All Ireland Championship.

🏐Club football previews with John Meagher of Loughmore-Castleiney, Bill Maher of Kilsheelan-Kilcash, and Brian Fox who’ll also be chatting about the huge Special Congress vote tomorrow.

🏐 Tipperary coach Tony Smith on the Ladies Football club action.

🐕 Greyhounds with Barry Drake, including a look at the heavy Tipp influence at the final of the Irish Laurels in Cork tomorrow night. (thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland)

