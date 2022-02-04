Across The Line, Friday February 4th 2022

Listen back to this week’s episode of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

This week we hear from Paudie Maher following his retirement, Colm Bonnar on Tipperary vs Laois and a preview of the league opener with Paddy Stapleton.

On the football front, Shane talks with Conor O’Dwyer to look ahead to Tipperary vs Leitrim on Sunday whilst we also hear from Paul Kelly ahead Mullinahone’s All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football All-Ireland final on Saturday.

Geraldine Kinane also previews this weekend’s camogie action including Tipperary vs Down in Division One of the league.

To end the show, David Byrnes joins Shane to talk coursing whilst Barry Drake previews the weekend’s greyhound racing.

Listen below: