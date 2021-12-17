Across The Line – Friday December 17th, 2021

It’s the last Across The Line of 2021, but there’s still a good deal of festive sport to look forward to.
- We hear from the Drom-Inch manager, Micheál Butler, and Ballina manager, Kevin Byrne, ahead of their Munster football semi-finals this weekend.
- County Board Chair Joe Kennedy reflects on this week’s Tipperary Convention.
- We preview the big Christmas meeting at Thurles Racecourse this Sunday with Anne Marie Cullen.
- And we have our weekly look at the dogs with Barry Drake. (thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland)