Abbey CBS have been crowned as the Munster Colleges B Football Champions.

The Tipp school took on Mitchelstown CBS in the Munster Colleges B Football Final in Killmallock this afternoon.

Abbey continued their form coming into the game following their victory over Patrician Academy Mallow in the semi-finals, going on to win today’s final against their Cork opponents.

The full-time score was 2-8 to 11 points.