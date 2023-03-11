Abbey CBS beaten by St. Joseph’s in Paddy Drummond Cup final

Abbey CBS have been beaten in the Paddy Drummond Cup final.

The Tipp Town school took on St. Joseph’s, Donaghmore, in the All-Ireland senior B football final today in the Connaught GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo.

The final whistle saw St. Joseph’s beat Abbey CBS on a scoreline of 2-12 to 9 points.

Kenly Hanly was there watching for Tipp FM.

“Sadly, it wasn’t to be for the Abbey school. They started the second half well with a free from Orrin Jones in the first minute and a point from Conall Grogan in the second minute, but St. Joseph’s took over with points and two goals as well, coming in the 9th minute and the 14th minute in the second half. That put a bit of a gap, and probably too much for the Abbey. They tried to get a goal in the second half, but it wasn’t to be.”