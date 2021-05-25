Tobin running out of time to secure Olympic spot

Tipperary athlete Sean Tobin is still chasing an Olympic place following his personal best for the 5000 metres at last weekends Diamond League meeting in Gateshead.

The Clonmel AC member finished 12th and knocked nearly 20 seconds off his previous best effort.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on Tipp FM’s Extra Time Sean said it’s been a strange season.

“We’ve only got four weeks and everything is just rushed really trying to get in races and get standards in. Usually you have a nice long build-up and a number of races well planned but everything is rushed.”

“Travel and everything makes it quite difficult. Our Olympic Council or Sport Ireland really haven’t done anything to give us travel exemptions so one of the big races coming in France and I don’t know if I can even go to it.”