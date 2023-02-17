Tipp athletes hoping to make an impact at indoor championships

There’s strong Tipperary interest in this weekend’s National Senior Indoor Track & Field Championships.

They will be held in National Indoor Arena, Abbotstown, Dublin on Saturday and Sunday.

Following her recent PB in the 400 metres in France Sharlene Mawdsley of Newport AC is entered in the 400m and 200m.

Also in the 400m is Miriam Daly of Carrick on Suir AC – Miriam is National U/23 400m champion and will be hoping for a big performance and possible PB.

Katie Bergin of Moyne AC will go to the line in 60m and 200m – the newly crowned Munster Senior champion in both events will be hoping to get to the final shake up.

Kellie Bester of Carrick on Suir AC is also competing in the 60m.

In the field events Ava Rochford and Laura Frawley Nenagh Olympic go in the High Jump

Ava and Jodie McGrath of Nenagh Olympic will also be competing in the Pole Vault. Lucy Fitzgerald of Tipp Town AC and Carrick on Suir AC’s Emma O’Neill represent the Premier County in the Triple Jump – both are National Champions at underage in the last few years and will be hoping for big performances.

In the men’s events Padraig Hassett, Alex Ryan and Jack Hickey of Nenagh Athletic Club compete in the 60m and 200m

Moycarkey Coolcroo’s David Ryan will be in action in the 400 metres while in the field events Nenagh Olympic’s Ben Connolly is in the Pole Vault, Moycarkey’s Danial Ryan competes in the Long Jump and John Dwyer of Templemore AC is in the Shot Putt.