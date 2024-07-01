Tipp athletes among the medals at National Championships

Tipperary’s Sean Mockler has won the Mens Hammer gold at the National Senior Track and Field Championships in Santry.

The Moycarkey – Coolcroo clubman had a best effort of 66.82 metres leaving him well clear of Simon Galligan of Clonliffe in second with 57.91

Templemore AC’s John Dwyer just missed out on a medal in 4th place – however he did take bronze in the Discus.

Laura Frawley of Nenagh Olympic took bronze in the Senior Women’s Weight for Distance.

On Saturday her clubmate Sarah Fajer won bronze in the Women’s Shot Putt.

Anna Ryan of Moycarkey Coolcroo finished 3rd in the Women’s Triple Jump while Nenagh Olympic athlete Brendan Lynch was 3rd in the Men’s event.