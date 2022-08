Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley is in action at the European Athletics Championships this evening.

The Newport native is competing in the women’s 400m heats in Munich later on.

Sharlene is in lane 6 for the third and final heat, which gets underway at Berlin’s Olympiastadion at approximately 6.53pm Irish time.

If she can make it out of the heats, the Newport AC sprinter will be in the semi-final’s which take place just after midday on Tuesday.