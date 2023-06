Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley has set a new personal best for the 400 metres.

The Newport AC member ran a time of 51.34 seconds at a meet in Huelva in Spain to put her 4th on the Irish all-time list which is headed by Rhasidat Adeleke.

24 year old Mawdsley finished 4th in the A final at last night’s meet.