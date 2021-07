Tipperary hammer thrower Sean Mockler has failed to progress from his qualifying round at the European Under 23 Championships in Estonia.

The Irish champion fouled his first two attempts before throwing 63 metres 95 with his final effort which was below the automatic qualifying mark of 71 metres.

Just Kokhan of Ukraine and Olivieri of Italy reached that distance in qualifying Group A.

Mockler had set a season best of 67-18 at the National Championships.