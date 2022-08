Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley returns to the track this morning at the European Athletics Championship.

The Newport AC woman is in Munich as part of Ireland’s 4x400m relay team, who are in action at the Olympiastadion this morning.

Ireland are in heat 2, which gets underway at 10.51am.

Mawdsley was in action on Monday in the individual 400m event but was unable to qualify from her heat.

Should Ireland qualify from their heat, they will be through to Saturday evening’s final.