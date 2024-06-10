Mawdsley impresses in 400 metre semi-final

As well as Ciara Mageean’s 1500 metres gold at the European Championships last nigh, Ireland now has three of the ten fastest 400 metres women in Europe – Rhasidat Adeleke, Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker.

Adeleke won her semi-final of the 400 metres in a European Under-23 lead of 50.54 seconds.

Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley is also into the women’s 400 metres final having posted a time of 50.99 to take second in her semi. She feels something exciting may be on the cards

“Honestly I’m just delighted to be joining Rhasidat in that final. It’s going to be something special – I think the Irish crowd will be just as buzzing as we are so yeah it’s amazing.”

Sophie Becker finished fourth in her 400 semi-final and bowed out, but is tenth in Europe.