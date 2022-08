Sharlene Mawdsley and her Irish teammates have qualified for a European final.

The Newport native was part of Ireland’s 4x400m relay team who came second in their heat this morning at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

Sharlene, alongside Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Rhasidat Adeleke ran a national record time of 3:26:06 in this morning’s heat.

They will now turn their attention to tomorrow’s final at 8.45pm.