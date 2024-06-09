Mawdsley aiming for individual success at European Championships

Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley is back on the track in Rome this evening.

Following her anchor leg to win the Mixed 4x400m gold on Friday night, the Newport women continues her busy European Athletics Championship campaign tonight.

Mawdsley competes in the semi-finals of the women’s individual 400m event where she’ll be looking to qualify for Monday’s final.

The Tipperary sprinter will be looking to finish top 2 in her semi-final to automatically earn a place in the final or be one of the two next fastest across the three semi-finals.

The Newport AC woman is in the final heat at 7.21pm Irish time.