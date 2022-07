Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley will hope to help Ireland make a good start to the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon later.

The Newport AC runner is part of the 4×400 mixed relay team, who go in the second of two heats at 7.45 this evening.

Kerry’s David Kenny competes in the men’s 20 kilometre walk.

Sarah Healy goes in the heats of the women’s 1,500 metres

Eric Favors and John Kelly are both in shot put qualifying.