Mansfield says quality field at Seville marathon helped his performance

Clonmel athlete David Mansfield says he knew he was capable of setting a good time at the Seville Marathon over the weekend

The Clonmel AC runner set a new PB of 2:16:08 in Sunday’s race knocking an impressive 3.30 off his previous best which he set in Berlin last year.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM David said the quality of the field made a huge difference at the weekend.

“I ran 2-16 but I finished 63rd I think. So there was 62 guys ahead of me, faster.

“That’s the attraction of Seville like, Seville attracts all the real top fast guys. If you have a time that they think is quite fast and they think you’re going to add to the field they’ll give you an entry.

“I suppose my Berlin time helped me secure the entry in Seville and then just being surrounded by that quality, its just incredible.”