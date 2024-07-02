June Tipp FM Sports Star winner announced

Newport AC’s Sharlene Mawdsley was named the winner following her hugely successful campaign at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The Tipperary woman won a gold medal in the mixed 4x400m event, a silver in the women’s 4x400m event whilst also reaching the individual 400m final.

She joins last month’s winners in the Tipperary minor & U20 hurling teams who will also be commemorated at the annual ceremony at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel, with each winner receiving a custom made piece from John Quirke Jewellers.

Voting is now open for the month of July so send your nominations to [email protected].