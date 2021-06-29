Injury puts paid to Olympic dream for Sean Tobin

Seán Tobin’s hopes of qualifying for this summer’s Olympics are over.

The Clonmel AC clubman was due to compete at the last Olympic qualifying event in Switzerland today, however a hamstring issue means he will no longer be able to compete.

Tobin finished second in the men’s 5000 metres at the National Championships on Saturday and expected one final chance at meeting the Olympic standard in Lucerne this evening.

Going into last weekend, the Tipperary man sat just seven spots outside the qualifying places in the world rankings.