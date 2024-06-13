Double delight for Sharlene at European Championships

Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley has picked up another medal at the European Championships.

She anchored the Irish women’s 4×400 relay team to silver in last night’s final in Rome.

Along with Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke and Phil Healy the Newport AC athlete ran a new national record time in the process, taking almost two seconds off their previous best.

While Mawdsley, Adeleke and Becker added to their own personal hauls, it was a first major championship medal for Bandon sprinter Healy.

Having won gold in the mixed 4×400 as well as reaching the final of the individual 400 it’s been a hectic few days for Sharlene.

She admits the efforts have taken a toll.

“Just about, I wasn’t standing towards the end but the girls got me through the mixed-zone and we’re here now. Yeah, I just ran with everything I had left – emptied the tank. That’s all I had to give today and it was enough to get us the silver medal. The girls put me in great contention and I just had to hang on for dear life and that’s what I did.”