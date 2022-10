Clonmel AC’s Courtney McGuire was the first Irish woman home in the Dublin City Marathon.

The 23 year old finished 3rd overall in the women’s race in a time of 2.32.50 to claim the national title

Nigist Muluneh of Ethiopia was the first woman across the line in 2.28.31

Taoufik Allam of Morocco won the men’s event in a time of 2.11.30.

The first Irish man home was Martin Hoare of Celbridge AC in 2.20.21.

In the wheelchair race the winner was Patrick Monahan – Ireland : 1.37.28