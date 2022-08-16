Clonmel AC pair looking forward to international debuts

Two Clonmel Athletic Club members are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the Antrim Coast International Half Marathon later this month.

David Mansfield and William Maunsell are part of the Irish team for the event in Larne on August 28th in what will be their senior international debuts.

Both David and Willie are coached by fellow Clonmel athlete Sean Tobin.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM David said it will be a great honour to get to wear the Irish singlet.

“Out of this world stuff to be talking about becoming an Irish international you know. Myself and Willie train together and as you say coached by Sean – its what dreams are made of.

“I’m prepping for the Dublin Marathon on the 28th of October and it fits really well and it’s an international appearance so it gives me an opportunity then to really go and test myself and try and run very fast over the half which leads to more confidence in the marathon.”