After securing Olympics qualification on Saturday, Ireland’s mixed 4 x 400 metre relay team finished 7th in the final of the World Relays last night.

The team, comprising of Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley along with Andrew Mellon, Phil Healy and Chris O’Donnell, finished in a time of 3.20.26, with Italy winning the final in Poland last night.

However, the team’s terrific performance in the heats on Saturday night has already secured them qualification for the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.