34 race meetings to take place across Tipperary in 2022

The Premier County will play host to 34 race meetings next year.

Horse Racing Ireland has published the fixture list for 2022 which will see the overall number of fixtures increasing to 390 next year.

It’s an increase of 10 on this year’s original figure.

Clonmel will open proceedings locally on January 6th with the Powerstown Park track scheduled to hold a total of 12 meetings next year.

Both Thurles and Tipperary are set to host 11 meetings each – Thurles open their season with a Sunday meeting on January 23rd while Limerick Junction starts on April 21st with an evening meeting.