Three Tipperary teams through to last eight of FAI Junior Cup

All three Tipperary teams in the 6th round of the FAI Junior Cup have won their matches today (Sunday).

Clonmel Celtic were the first to go through to the last eight with a 2-1 win at home to Letterkenny Rovers from Donegal.

Peake Villa had an even bigger win in Thurles against Buncrana Hearts who also made the long trip to Tipp from Donegal.

Michael Quinlan, Pippy Carrol and Dale Loughnane the scorers in a 3-0 victory.

Last year’s beaten finalists St. Michael’s were the third team in action – they were on the road in Kilkenny.

But they still managed a 2-0 scoreline against Evergreen at the final whistle.

Jimmy and Sean Guerins with the Saints’ goals.