Three Tipperary teams are looking to reach the last eight of the FAI Junior Cup today.

St. Michael’s, Peake Villa and Clonmel Celtic are all in 6th round action this afternoon.

First up at 12pm, Clonmel Celtic welcome Letterkenny Rovers to the bypass.

That’s followed at 1pm by the meeting of Peake Villa and Buncrana Hearts in Thurles then at 2pm last year’s beaten finalists St. Michael’s travel to Kilkenny to play Evergreen.