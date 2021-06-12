2020 West Intermediate Hurling Final among Tipp club fixtures this evening

It’s a busy evening of club hurling in Tipperary.

Cappawhite face Knockavilla Kickhams in the 2020 West Intermediate Hurling Final at 6pm in Sean Treacy Park.

Many teams are also making their bow in the County Hurling League.

Roscrea host Nenagh in Division 1 at 6pm, while Kiladangan travel to Clonoulty/Rossmore at 6.30pm in Division 2.

In Division 3, Killenaule host St Mary’s while Portroe host Lorrha with both those games throwing in at 7pm.

Then in Division 4 at 7.30pm, Ballinahinch travel to Moneygall and Shannon Rovers host Borrisokane in Ballinderry.