2020 county championships near conclusion across Tipperary today

A number of county championships from 2020 will near conclusion across the county today.

Ballina and Upperchurch Drombane meet in Dolla at 2.30pm in the Under-21 B Football Final.

Meanwhile, Arravale Rovers will find out there opponents for the Junior A county hurling final, they play the winners of Holycross/Ballycahill and Grangemockler/Ballyneale who meet in Clonmel at 6.30pm this evening.

The finalists of the Junior B hurling championship will also be decided today, with both semi-finals taking place.

First up, Gortnahoe/Glengoole and Cahir meet in Cashel at 2.30pm then Silvermines play Cashel King Cormacs at 7pm in The Ragg.