Under 19 A hurling semi-final takes place tonight

Dr. Morris Park hosts the second of this year’s under 19 county A hurling semi-finals this evening.

West Champions Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams take on St. Mary’s for a place in this year’s showpiece.

Mid champions Thurles Sarsfields await the winner in the final, following their win over Kiladangan in the other semi-final.

Throw-in tonight is at 8pm in Thurles.

Last night Eire Og/Sean Treacys booked their place in the B final with a 3-8 to 0-8 win over Grangemockler Ballyneale.

The West Tipp side will take on Holycross – Ballycahill in the final.