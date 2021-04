Rachael Blackmore, Henry de Bromhead and Honeysuckle remain unbeaten after winning the feature at Punchestown this evening.

The Killenaule jockey followed up their Cheltenham Champion Hurdle win last month with a win in the Punchestown equivalent in the last hour.

Honeysuckle is now unbeaten in her 12 trips, all of which Rachael has been onboard for.