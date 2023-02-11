10 changes made to Tipp team ahead of tomorrow’s National Hurling League clash with Kilkenny

10 changes have been made to the Tipperary team for tomorrow’s National Hurling League clash with Kilkenny.

Seamus Callanan makes his first appearance under Liam Cahill and starts at full forward.

The team lines out with Rhys Shelly in goals with a full back line of Cathal Barrett, Michael Breen and Johnny Ryan.

Pauric Campion starts at centre back with Enda Heffernan and Ronan Maher at either use of him.

Paddy Cadell and Dan McCormack partner in midfield whilst captain Noel McGrath lines out at centre forward alongside Alan Tynan and Jake Morris.

Alongside Seamus Callanan in the full forward line is Jason Forde and Conor Bowe.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 1.30pm in Nowlan Park and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Colaiste Phobal – Roscrea College of Further Education