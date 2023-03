It’s a massive day of local soccer today in Tipperary.

In the Munster junior cup quarter-finals, Peake Villa host reigning champions Fairview Rangers at 3pm.

There’s also a huge game in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League at 11.30am as defending champions St. Michael’s welcome league leaders Clonmel Town to Cooke Park.





Meanwhile, Galbally United host Bansha Celtic in the quarter-finals of the Tipperary cup at 12 noon.