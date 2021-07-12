Tipperary Credit Union, a modern, progressive, and successful credit union, with over 28,000 members and over €160 million in assets, invites applicants to apply for the following positions:

Marketing and Business Development Officer – Full Time Clerical Officer – Teller and Administration – Full Time , 1 year contract Please visit www.tipperarycu.ie/careers for full job specifications and details on how to apply.

Closing date for applications Wednesday July 21st 2021 (Regulations sped up)





Tipperary Credit Union is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.