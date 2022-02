Mo Chara Animal Rescue Thurles, require person to manage they’re newly refurbished shop at Knox’s Hall, Thurles. 32 hours per week, including Saturday mornings.

€11 per hour, the shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 – 5 and on Saturdays from 10 til 1. closing date for application is 28Feb, please email cv to [email protected] or post to Ballygammane,