Recruitment Plumbers

Due to continued company expansion, T.Q. Electrical require Qualified Plumbers to join their team. Permanent and full time positions working on sites at various project locations in the Tipperary region.

Working knowledge of plumbing techniques, materials and equipment is essential. Installation and maintenance of pumps, heating systems, drainage and water supplies also essential.

Full clean driving licence, experience in electrical maintenance also desirable





Minimum 3+ years’ experience in a similar role required. A meticulous approach to work.

To apply, please send cv to [email protected]