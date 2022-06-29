Apprentice roles available Logistics Associate Apprentice MEDITE, Clonmel Laboratory Technician Apprentice MEDITE, Clonmel

Who are we? MEDITE SMARTPLY define the standards of engineered wood panels. We deliver exceptionally engineered products, outstanding sustainability credentials, unrivalled innovation, and industry leading customer service. As part of the Coillte Group, we pride ourselves on our sustainable supply chain and manufacturing processes, meaning our products are as environmentally conscious in their make up as they are in their application. Get in contact: email [email protected]