World Epilepsy Day – Laura and Melissa

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder which affects the brain. It is a tendency to have repeated seizures.

This tendency can be long term but the seizures can be controlled meaning that a person can have epilepsy but they may not have active seizures.

Seizures can start in a part of the brain or happen in both sides of the brain at once. Nearly 40,000 people in Ireland have epilepsy as do 50 million people worldwide.

Melissa Ryan is an 18-year-old Leaving Cert student from Borrisoleigh.





Melissa was diagnosed with epilepsy almost 8 years ago in 2014 and she spoke to Fran live in studio alongside her mother Lisa to share her experiences of living with epilepsy…