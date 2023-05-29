A water voyage with Vincent Murphy (aka Jasper)

Vincent Murphy (aka Jasper) has travelled the World, but the one journey that he really wanted to make was a lot closer to home. Growing up and living in Fethard in Co Tipperary, he was struck with an idea many years ago as he stood by the river behind his house. He felt that he could travel anywhere in the World once there was a stream, river or sea nearby. So he decided to travel to the only other Fethard in the World, Fethard in Co Wexford, on the water.

