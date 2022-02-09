Understanding & living with Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is one of the most misunderstood mental health illnesses.

It changes how a person thinks and behaves.

The condition may develop slowly. The first signs can be hard to identify as they often develop during the teenage years.





With young people, some symptoms can be mistaken for normal adolescent behaviour. For example, becoming socially withdrawn and unresponsive. Or changes in sleeping patterns.

Brian Scallan was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the young age of 18.

Fran spoke to him yesterday about dealing with the illness and he began by asking him when symptoms first started to manifest…