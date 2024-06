Every family has an ‘inside story’ but how does a family cope when the unthinkable happens?

This is the question Cork-based author Eleanor O’Kelly-Lynch explores in her second novel, ‘The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes, which was just launched before Christmas.

The book explores the emotional territory of family and in particular, the Redmond family.

In her first book, ‘The Girl with Special Knees,’ published last year, the author introduced us to the Redmonds.