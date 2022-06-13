Walks & Talks & Mount Mellary

John G and Ali are back on the St Declan’s Way for this week’s Walks and Talks, let’s see where exactly they are…

Next week we’ll be in Loughmore.

And we are giving you an opportunity to win a copy of John G’s book, Wild Stories from the Irish Uplands which features some stories on the folklore of St Declans Way and Mount Mellary.





Text Walks and Talks, followed by your name and address to 083 3113311 and we’ll pick a winner before noon.

You can listen back on our website and remember that John G’s new book – 50 best Irish walks and also Wild Stories from the Irish Uplands is available in your local bookshop and online at Currach Books.com

