The transition from primary to secondary school & back to school dread

Starting secondary school is a major step in a young teen’s life, it involves a change to their identity and status. Settling in is a process, and it can take time to settle into the new environment. So how can you support your teen and yourself through this transition?

Dr Mary O’Kane is a Lecturer in Psychology and Early Childhood Education teaching with the Open University she joined Ali to discuss.

Also – given that many adults still feel the sense of “new beginnings” around the end of August and September – even decades since going anywhere near a place of education – it’s easy to see what a huge impact the start of the school year has on our minds.





The impending start of term can generate complex mixed emotions – excitement, nervousness, trepidation, dread – all rubbing along together… Jen Hogan is a mum of 7 and a journalist with the Irish Times and she joined in on the conversation.