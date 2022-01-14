The tragic murder of Ashling Murphy

Gardaí have eliminated a 40-year-old man from their inquiries into the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Ashling, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, was attacked and killed on the banks of the Grand Canal on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí said the murder investigation is continuing and they are still appealing for information. Gardaí say they are continuing to appeal for any information relating to a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks.

Over the last 24 hours, thousands of people have been paying tribute to Ashling on social media.





Cllr Mairin McGrath, Una Ring and Eve McDowell of Stalking Ireland joined Fran this morning on Tipp Today to share their condolences and personal stories.