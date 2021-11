In this installment of Tipperary’s Hidden History – a continuation of the October episode – Conor takes us to Famine-era Nenagh, where two unconnected murders led to a mass execution in front of the town jail.

As usual, nothing is quite as it seems because none of the condemned men were actually convicted of either of the murders!

