33-year-old James Flanagan from Gaile near Thurles was diagnosed with MS in 2014 and is currently undergoing Stem Cell Therapy in London.

There was aa ‘Shave or Dye’ fundraiser to raise money for the South Tipp branch of MS Ireland, which took place in The Abbey Tavern in Holycross last Friday.

James will be undergoing further stem cell therapy in the UK in few weeks.