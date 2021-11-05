Tipperary Business Awards – Event success/Overall Award Winners

Yesterday afternoon fourteen awards were bestowed on the best in business in County Tipperary. The Tipperary Business Awards hosted by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce were open to any Tipperary based business and the awards ceremony took place virtually. The awards received their greatest number of applications on record.

Carey Ann Lordan of Red PR – Chamber Director, Sub-Committee Member, Sponsor of the Networking element of the awards, the wrap party and shortlistee in the marketing excellence category joined Fran this morning.